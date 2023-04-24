We must unite in prayers for Nigeria – Pastor

By Cecilia Ijuo

Pastor Chris Isaac, General Overseer, GreatHouse Altar of Fire Ministry known as Global Church, has called on Nigerians to unite in prayers for Nigeria.

The pastor, who said this in Abuja on Monday, added it was time for Nigerians, particularly Christians, to unite in prayers for Nigeria and their personal needs.

He said following that, his ministry was organising a 12-hour nonstop prayers.

“We are Nigerians and anything that affects Nigeria affects us.

“There are lots of threats besieging our land and we know the power of prayers can change things as we embark on 12 hours of nonstop prayers.

“It is the 15th edition with the theme ‘The End of an Affliction’.

“Basically, it is reawakening the spirit man of all christians to pray against personal afflictions and for a better Nigeria.

“It is going to hold on May 6 from 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. at No. 2, Makinde Street, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State,” he said.

He further said the prayers, which would be convened alongside his wife, Pastor Chibuzor Isaac, would feature Pastor Joy Uguru and Global Church ministers.

On choice of 12 hours, Pastor Isaac said he got the revelation from God as a teenager.

He said, “God said if you can pray for 12 hours nonstop I will use you to do remarkable things.

“One may ask, must you pray for 12 hours? 12 hours is a number of authority, covenant, power, order, and thrones.

“The nation of Israel is built on 12 and Jesus had 12 disciples.

“In the book of revelation, there are 12 gates in heaven and a tree bears 12 fruits and its leaves is for the healing of nations.

“Also, Jesus in his days, prayed all through the night,12hrs.”

The pastor further said, “12 hours rule the day and also night.

“That means 12 is number of order and anyone that prays for 12hrs changes an order and sets a sequence.”(NAN)