We must stop desperate politicians from buying their way to offices -Buhari

By Chimezie Godfrey

#TrackNigeria – President Muhammadu Buhari has urged all law enforcement agencies and the judiciary in Nigeria and across Africa to tackle financial corruption in the political system.

He made the call Tuesday in Abuja at the National democracy day summit with the theme,”Curbing Electoral Spending: A Panacea to Public Corruption.”

Buhari said the theme of the summit was most appropriate judging from past and recent political experience in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

He also pointed that the recent political experience was characterized by the use of money to influence the electioneering processes.

“This Unwholesome practices has dire consequences in our nations in subverting the exercise of free choice by voters.

“It has led to corrupt and unfruitful individuals being in positions of leadership. Electoral spending manifest in different forms and so is the approaches to curb it.

“We have fashioned legal framework to help Nigeria curb the menace of corruption in electoral processes,” he said.

He said that the philosophical underpinnings of the Legal frameworks and provisions of the electoral Act 2010 are to prevent desperate politicians from buying their ways into political offices at the expense of law abiding individuals.

“I Urge all law enforcement agencies and the judiciary in Nigeria and across Africa to tackle financial corruption in our political system.

“All forms of electoral spending and voter inducement must be combated if we are to consolidate true democracy and good governance,” he said.

The Acting Chairman of Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu said that corruption is still a challenge in country despite the high level of convictions they have secured since the beginning of this administration.

“Despite this record, corruption remains a challenge in our country. I believe that the fight against corruption requires a multi-stakeholder approach.

“The private and public sectors are critical players in this regard and I am glad some state governors are taking to establish institutional mechanisms to fight corruption.

“However, institutional mechanism alone will not eradicate corruption. We must have passion and the will to make a difference,” he stressed.

Also speaking, President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame said that Nigeria is truly the engine of African potentials but blamed the prevailing socio-economic challenges in the country on corruption and corrupt leaders.

He also decried the fact that fighting corruption has become dangerous, as corruption fights back.

“Fighting corruption is dangerous but not fighting corruption is even more dangerous,” he said.

He pointed out that corruption should be tackled from the top – down.

