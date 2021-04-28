We must put Nigeria first to defeat insecurity – PDM chieftain

 Chief Aja Agha, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) in Ebonyi, has called Nigerians join forces defeat security challenges plaguing the nation.

Agha, PDM’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 General Election, the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Wednesday in Abakaliki.

He decried the spate of killings, abduction of children, attacks security personnel and facilities and forms of criminality across the country.

He said that Nigeria had reached a cross in its security challenges, adding that it was  time for the citizens  unite defeat the ‘monster’.

a big security problem in our hands as a nation; but, there is any problem without a solution; hence, tackle  insecurity bedeviling the country, we must unite forces.

“This is a time to demonstrate true nationalism, patriotism and loyalty to the nation so as to overcome this hydra-headed monster called insecurity.

“The president, governors and our lawmakers cannot do it alone without our support and inputs as law- citizens,’’ Agha said.

He said that every Nigerian was an equal stakeholder in the Nigeria project, and expressed hope that with joint efforts of all  the nation would come of the challenge.

“Criminals and agents of instability are fewer than the rest of us; we must use our number and sense of nationalism to bring them to submission.

“Many strong nations of the world today including the United States of America went through this phase and conquered it because they put the nation first.

“We must do everything to ensure that  indivisibility of Nigeria is maintained because we are better off when we one Nigeria,’’ he added.

He appealed to elected and non-elected leaders to shun corruption, nepotism and   vices to prevent  violent agitations by the youth. (NAN)

