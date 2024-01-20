“We must maintain vigilance, alertness in 2024” – Chief of Air Staff

Nigeria’s security challenges require the doggedness and dedication of all Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel and enhanced synergy with sister security agencies.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The declaration was made in Abuja on Saturday by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, at NAF’s Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA) to mark the end of 2023 and usher in 2024.

He charged NAF personnel to maintain high vigilance and alertness in dealing with current security challenges facing the country.

“I must remind us of the security challenges that we face as a country and the imperative for us to constantly maintain high levels of vigilance and alertness.

“We shall continue to synergise with sister services and other security agencies in our resolve to eliminate all forms of criminality in the country.

“Let me seize this opportunity to commend officers, air men and air women of the Nigerian Air Force for their commitment and sacrifices,’’ he said.

Abubakar noted that BASA was an annual event held to celebrate end-of-year activities and showcase and celebrate Nigeria’s diverse cultures and unity and encourage cooperation between security forces.

He said the event aimed at bringing families of officers and men together and enhance the relationship with NAF’s host communities.

According to him, this year’s celebration has been redefined, rebranded, and hinged on the promotion of family values, unity, cohesion, peace and progress, and good neighbourliness, especially with the civilian populace.

“It is heart-warming to see this colourful gathering of comrades, families and friends of the air force family.

“It also aims at fostering comradeship and regimentation amongst personnel and our esteemed families,’’ he added.

Abubakar urged air force personnel present to take a moment to remember their colleagues at the frontlines who might not have the opportunity to be part of the activities.

He also urged them to use the event to celebrate those not present and most importantly to appreciate their sacrifices to the nation.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, commended NAF personnel for their commitment and dedication to the service of their fatherland.

Matawalle said Abubakar’s motivation of air force personnel inspired the end-of-year event, and urged him to strive more for greater and more effective NAF in 2024. (NAN)

