‎Former Director General National Broadcasting Commission Dr Nasir Danladi Bako has admonished Nigerians to protect and cherish our hard-earned democracy while also ensuring the sustenance of our freedom of speech and freedom of association.



‎Dr Bako was speaking earlier today on a live Radio Nigeria Sokoto Royal FM 101.5 democracy day personality interview programme.



‎The broadcast journalism icon stressed the importance of appreciating how much freedom, inclusivity , populism and prosperity embedded in the ideals of democracy remains the most desirable and truly embracing form of government.



‎He emphasized that while it would seem that military regimes did achieve a lot using decrees and unilateralism , that system is fraught with lack of grassroots participation and a properly elected legislature which remains the representative institution of the citizenry.



‎”Consultation and consensus building occasionally makes the procedural engagement of democracy look tedious and slow , it always at the end of the day results in actualisation of genuine contributions to the process of good governance as well as achieve tangible dividends of democracy,” he said.



‎Bako , a former Commissioner of Information Sokoto State also advocated for Nigeria’s huge youth population which makes above 50 percent of the total population to not only get interested in politics but also participate actively in the electoral process and actually contest for elective positions. That way the country can benefit comprehensively from their energy and progressive ideas.



‎Dr Bako who is also the Kogunan Sokoto and Officer of the Order of the Order of the Niger praised the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and appealed for total and unwavering support for the government and it’s policies especially the economic reforms.



