We must be united as Nigerians in fighting our enemies to standstill – NUJ

By Sani Idris

The President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Chris Isiguzo, has urged journalists to be united as Nigerians in fighting the nation’s enemies to standstill.

Isiguzo made the call at NUJ Kaduna Council Award and Lecture Day ceremony on Saturday in Kaduna.

The theme of the lecture was ‘Media Role in Political Campaigns, Election and Crisis Management’.

Isiguzo said in achieving “what we deserve as Nigerias, the bulk of responsibilities shouldn’t be left to only the government but also to the citizens, especially journalists who have greater role to play by setting up agendas”.

He explained that in working together and being united as Nigerians, the government required journalists in providing intelligence and information which would direct its policies for the wellbeing of the common man.

Isiguzo added that the ongoing political campaigns season was also an issue which needed critical attention by journalists in holding politicians accountable for their campaign promises and manifestations by following up to ensure they were brought to reality.

“Politicians will like to use journalists in achieving their selfish interests by propagating hate speeches and other unhealthy political utterances and acts.

“It is important as Journalists we uphold the virtue of being responsible; we must not be carried away by peculiarities of marchandise considerations of interest.

“As journalists, we must ensure that after campaigns, we have a country that works for us in ensuring it takes us to the next level of accountability and good governance.”

He appealed to journalists and Nigerians on giving the necessary support to state actors in the fight against insecurity and other menace confronting the nation.

Earlier, the Chairman, NUJ Kaduna Council, Hajiya Asma’u Halilu, said the theme of the lecture was apt and necessary because it would guide members on how to report elections and crisis as events unfolded during

electioneering period.

She urged journalists to remain neutral and distance themselves from participating or aligning with political parties when writing stories.

She urged the participants to learn something new and put them to use in enhancing their profession.(NAN)

