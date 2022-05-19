We must adopt technology to end insecurity-Saraki

Sen. Bukola Saraki, Presidential aspirant on the platform of the PDP, said he would adopt technology to end banditary and other insecurity sources when voted to power.

Saraki made the statement on Thursday while interacting with delegates of Taraba PDP in Jalingo. He said he was in the state to seek the support of Taraba delegates to be Nigeria’s next President.“The country has gone through so much and we need to do things differently.“We can not have the same type of leaders tomorrow as we have today. 2023 is about the future of this country and our children.“

This country has been so divided and we can’t afford to use sentiments to vote.“We must do it right for the sake of those who died for no fault of theirs.“We have been through so much in this country and we must apply for competence to rescue Nigeria.“I am the only aspirant who has come out with policy direction to solve Nigeria’s problem because its bad leadership is responsible for insecurity.“

We need a President that understands the economy and has vision for investment as my agriculture revolution in Kwara remains the largest livestock producer in Nigeria till today,” he said.Saraki promised to boost investment in mining and agriculture, to create empowerment for NigeriansIn his response, Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba, said saraki was competent and courageous.” We need someone that will fix insecurity and bring investment.“

Saraki has good credentials to lead Nigeria and I urge the delegates and Nigerians to vote for competence,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

