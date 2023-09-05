We made banking transactions convenient for our customers- First Bank

By Nana Musa

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the First Bank Group, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan said that the group had made banking transactions convenient for its customers to transact all their business.

He said this at the cocktail party organised by the Annual Banking and Finance Conference in Abuja on Monday.

Adeduntan, who was represented by Mr Callistus Obetta, the Group Executive, Technology and Services at the bank, said technology had rebuilt a lot of the transmission across many industries within the financial services space.

He said that technology within the financial sector had come in different stages which had helped to drive development level leveraging on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to him, technology has made it easy for customers to make payment, withdrawal and other transactions.

“Customers has more time to do their personal things because technology has enable the bank to do business at easy.”

He said that technology would continue to change the society in the way it envisaged the future.

“We live across the globe and the key to move forward is to build a future driven by technology and no one can be be left behind.

“As we talk about next generation, we are talking about how to really drive access, drive convenience, drive development, leveraging on technology or intelligence and more data,”.

Earlier, Dr. Ken Opara, the President/Chairman of the Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and Executive director with Fidelity Bank, said that the future of banking industry had gone digital.

He said that the youth were the future of the banking industry and charged them to work hard as the sector belonged to them in the nearest future.

While commending the organizers, Opara said that the event was about networking, sharing ideas and experiences. (NAN)

