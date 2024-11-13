We lost one of our best – NSA eulogises Lagbaja

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has described the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, as one of the best military officers

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has described the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, as one of the best military officers that Nigeria has ever produced.

Ribadu

said this during a condolence visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, Grn. Christopher and the Acting COAS, Lt.-Gem. Olufemi Oluyede, on Wednesday at Defence and Army Headquarters Abuja.

He described the late army chief as an incredible man, loyal, committed, trustworthy, compatriot and a good leader.

According to him, Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja loved his soldiers, worked for the Armed Forces and Nigeria and also loved the military.

“I am here to condole the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, and the entire members of our Armed Forces, who have suffered a great loss.

“We lost one of our best because Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja was an incredible man but that is what life is all about.

“He has been called to a higher level and we will continue to pray for his family and those he left behind.

“We will continue to be grateful to God for the life he led, for the service he gave, and the commitment he did for his country.

“To our President, President Bola Tinubu, it is a very sad loss, a difficult one to feel, but we thank God for his life,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ribadu was accompanied by the National Coordinator, National Counter-terrorism Centre, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka and other top officials from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

He had meetings with both the CDS and the Acting COAS and signed condolence registers at both Defence and Army Headquarters. (NAN)