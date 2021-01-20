We look forward to working with President Biden, VP Kamala Harris — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed inauguration Vice-President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President of the United States of America.

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday, Buhari expressed hope that their presidency would mark a strong point of cooperation and support for Nigeria as well as the African continent.

Buhari congratulated the leaders and entire country on the successful transition.

According to him, this marks an important historical inflection point for democracy as a system of government and for the global community as a whole.

He said: “We look forward to the Biden presidency with great hope and optimism for strengthening of existing cordial relationships, working together to tackle global terrorism, climate change, poverty and improvement of economic ties and expansion of trade.

“We hope that this will be an era of great positivity between our two nations, as we jointly address issues of mutual interest.”

Buhari said all Nigerians rejoiced with President Biden, ”sharing the proud feeling that the first woman elected Vice President of the United States has an African and Asian ancestry.” (NAN)