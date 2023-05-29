We ‘ll prioritise infrastructure development-Tinubu

By Cecilia Ijuo

President Bola Tinubu, says his administration would place high priority on infrastructure development.

He gave the assurance during his inauguration as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

The president said, “Progress toward national networks of roads, rail and ports shall get priority attention.”

He said efforts made by President Muhammadu Buhari with regard to infrastructure development was commendable and promised to continue where he stopped.

The newly sworn-in president while assuring Nigerians that he would prioritise their needs, added that “my faith in God Almighty is absolute.

“I know that His hand shall provide the needed moral strength and clarity of purpose in those instances when we seem to have reached the limits of our human capacity.”

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Sen. Bola Tinubu was on Monday in Abuja, sworn in as President of Nigeria.

He is the 16th Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Also, Sen. Kashim Shettima was equally sworn in as the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.(NAN)