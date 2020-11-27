We ‘ll overcome security, economic, political challenges- Gbong Gwon Jos

The Gbong Gwon Jos, Jacob Buba Gyang, says Nigeria will soon overcome its current security, economic and political challenges.

Gyang made the assertion at the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST)’s Cultural Splendor with the traditional ruler in his palace on Thursday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of a weeklong long festival is: “COVID-19 and Cultural Dynamism” with 24 states in attendance.

“Our insecurity, political and economic challenges, we shall all overcome them soon by the grace of God; but I appeal to Nigerians, don’t allow some people to lead us to destruction.

“I appeal to youths to respect themselves and bring their complaints to the fore politely; don’t let people to use you to destroy our own country.

“In Plateau, we have our challenges, and we are not pretending over this. I plead that we should live together as fellow country members and leave befitting future for our children.

“Let us continue to pray for our brothers in the North Western part of the country that God will restore absolute peace there too,” he said.

The traditional ruler said the major cause of the nation’s problems was that Nigerians were gradually derailing from their cultures and traditions.