We ‘ll not allow Imo turn to a killing field -APC

April 26, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The All Progressives Congress () on Monday in Abuja, said it would not allow some persons and interests to turn Imo to a killing field.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a while condemning the attacks on lives and property in Imo.

He said the had closely monitored in the state which culminated in Saturday’s brazen and gruesome attack on the residence of  Gov. Hope Uzodimma.

Akpanudoedehe said the attack on the country home of Uzodimma was an attack on democracy and constituted authority.

He added that the had since learnt that there were fatalities with others injured and maimed during the attack.

He added that while the APC was still in shock over the ugly turn of events in the state, it sympathised with Uzodimma and all those affected by the attack.

“The and indeed our security services will definitely not watch helplessly as some persons and interests attempt to turn Imo to a killing field.

“The equally condemns the wanton attacks on police and formations in Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra and Rivers.

“We stand with the Nigeria Police Force and families of the in this difficult time as we mourn the deaths of innocent and dedicated security carrying out their duties of protecting lives and property.

“In Imo, the attack on the governor’s residence is an attack on democracy and constituted authority, serving the interest of the good people of Imo,’’ he said.

Akpanudoedehe, however, called on the good people of Imo to go about their activities without fear and to resist the enemies of the state.

He said security services must fish out the perpetrators of the attacks and their sponsors to face the full weight of the law.

This, he said, was critical to restoring dignity to the citizenry and confidence in the , particularly democratic and security structures. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,