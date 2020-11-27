We ‘ll incorporate your views into governance, Ortom assures youths

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Friday, said his administration will liaise with youth leaders in the state to incorporate views expressed at the ‘Benue Youth Summit’ into governance.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day event, which held between Nov 25 and Nov 27 in Makurdi, Ortom said the summit had availed his administration the opportunity to better understand the needs of the youths.

The summit, which was organised by the Benue Government in collaboration with youth groups in the state, was meant to forestall youths restivehess.

Ortom said he regretted not hosting the summit earlier in his administration giving its impact.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit was conceived after the #EndSARS protests in the country, to tackle some of the development needs of the youths in the state.

Ortom said he was encouraged with the attitude of the youths throughout the summit and pledged to take their observations seriously.

He also commended the youths for their balanced observations, adding that both the old and the young could mentor each another.

“I regret not organising a youth summit earlier than today. I am encouraged with your attitude and high level of intelligence.

“Today, I completely agree that no one has monopoly of knowledge as I have acquired more experience and knowledge today.

“I will make use of your observations and views. I believe that if all that you have observed here are implemented, things will not be the same again; from here, I can do better,” he assured.

The governor disclosed that his administration would hold a retreat with the organisers of the summit in order to incorporate their views into governance.

Earlier in his goodwill message, a Nigerian hip-hop musician, Zaaki Azaay, urged the youths to position themselves rightly to achieve success.

Azaay further urged them to take their future seriously, pointing out that ” if a motor park tout” could be governor of Benue state, there is no height too high for them to attain.

Also speaking, the President, African Union sixth region, Dr Macaulay Kalu, lauded the governor for providing a platform for the Benue youths to express themselves.

Kalu also commended the African youths’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that their voices needed to be celebrated after the pandemic.

He said the youths, who represented over 75 per cent of the African population, were making the continent proud in various ways despite their individual peculiarities and challenges.

He urged African Heads of Government to redouble their efforts and make youths the centre of their policies and programmes.

Kalu said that the primary aim of the union was to provide a favourable environment and opportunities for all youths.

NAN reports that the summit held at the Aper Aku stadium, Makurdi, was attended by youth groups across the state. (NAN)