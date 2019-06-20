We ‘ll continue to play pioneering role, says Ecobank CEO

By Ibrahim Mohammed

Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ecobank, Ade Ayeyemi, has said that the traditional banking model is changing and Ecobank will continue to play a pivotal and pioneering role in meeting the banking needs of millions of Africans.

Adeyemi, who was reacting to the recent prestigious Best Retail Bank award conferred on Ecobank during 2019 edition of the African Banker Awards, also said that “this is testament to the success of our digital strategy and pan-African presence as we continue to drive financial integration, inclusive banking and playing a catalytic role in the transformation of Africa.”

The bank he said is constantly innovating to meet the needs of Africans, from its multi-functional Ecobank Mobile App, which has changed banking in Africa, to ‘‘our KYC-lite Xpress account opening for the unbanked and the under-banked, and our Rapidtransfer App, for cross-border remittances to Africa at minimal or no cost. Our Xpress Point agencies further deliver face-to-face banking to thousands in local communities.’’

Besides, Acting Group Executive, Consumer Bank, Nana Araba Abban, said Ecobank is making banking accessible, convenient and affordable.

In this vein Abban noted that ‘‘we are continuing to broaden our innovative range of best-in-class products, services and functionality to enrich our customers’ experience and stay a step ahead of their evolving needs and expectations.

‘‘To win the prestigious ‘Best Retail Bank’ Award two years running strongly indicates that our strategy and service is working for ever increasing numbers of sub-Saharan Africans across our pan-African footprint.’’

The judges at the recent awards ceremony held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea were especially impressed by how Ecobank’s state-of-the-art products, services, functionality and constant innovations provide 24/7 convenience, accessibility and affordability to meet the evolving needs and expectations of its customers across 33 African countries, whilst also successfully driving financial inclusion.

