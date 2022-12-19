We ‘ll continue to improve Oyo’s educational system – Makinde

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that his administration will continue to do everything possible to improve the standard of education in the state.

A statement issued on Monday by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Makinde stated this while speaking at the 2022 Christmas Carol Service.

According to the statement, the theme of the carol service, held at the Remembrance Arcade, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, was “Joy to the World.”

The governor said that his administration would continue to commit resources to improving education sector, while the pace of development in other sectors would also not reduce.

He added that his administration had laid the foundation to ensure the continuous improvement of the human development index of the state.

Speaking on some of the strides recorded by the administration in the education sector, Makinde said that Emmanuel Alayande College of Education had been upgraded to University of Education.

The development, he said, had brought the number of specialised universities owned by the state to two, with one conventional university.

The governor also used the occasion to announce that his administration would pay 13th month salary to state workers on or before Dec. 31, as it had been doing since its inception in 2019.

Earlier in his remarks, General Overseer of Hour of Mercy Prayer Ministry, Ibadan, Prophet Moses Kasali, urged the people of the state to continue to hold on to hope, which the birth of Jesus Christ symbolised.

Kasali also called on everyone to use the season to remember the needy in the society, stressing, “those who have should be sources of hope to the needy.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin and a State High Court Judge, Justice Iyabo Yerima, were among the personalities who read the lessons during the carol service.

NAN also reports that special prayers were held for increased prosperity for the state and Nigeria in general. (NAN)