We ‘ll continue to improve on the welfare, trainings of soldiers – Magashi

By Deborah Coke

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, says the ministry will continue to improve on the welfare and trainings of soldiers.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Friday, by Mohammad Abdulkadri, Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity.

According to Abdulkadri, Magashi said this while on a one day duty tour to the Nigerian Defence Academy.

The minister also noted that the welfare and training of soldiers remained a top priority of the Federal Government.

He commended the management of the NDA for transforming the Institution with quality infrastructure dotting its landscape.

The Commandant, NDA, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, while appreciating the minister, said that projects in the institution enhanced the security architecture of the academy.

Yusuf also appreciated the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor and the Service Chiefs for their supports to the Institution.

Before leaving kaduna the minister took time to inspect the Amunition Production Line “B” of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) which was razed down by fire last week.

The Director-General of the DICON, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Tafida, also conducted the minister and the Service Chiefs round the ORDFAC “E” 7.62 X39 Special Production line. (NAN)