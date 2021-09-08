We lack operational staff- AGF

September 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Auditor General for the Federation (AGF) Aghughu Adolphus, says his office lacked adequate to operate, as over 500 vacancies needed to be filled due to retirement.
Adolphus said this when the Public Committee (PAC) the House Representatives visited his office on an oversight on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said that the absence operational had hindered the performance the office at national and state levels.


Adolphus said he has made contact with the Minister of over the problem.
He also stated that the office was faced with the challenge lack operational as most vehicles available in bad shape.
“Since I took over in October 2020, we have not able to sort issues related to the handover note.


NPower


“We have expecting auditors to come and audit our office as it is opened for auditing like other offices,” Adolphus said.
Rep. Oluwole Oke, chairman the committee, expressed concern over lack adequate workforce in the office.


interested in your welfare and if any government agency fails to operate, the law says it be sanctioned,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,