We know Angola’s match is going to be tougher – Coach Peseiro

The Coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Jose Peseiro, has said he and his boys are aware that the quarter final match against Angola will be tougher than the Cameroon game.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Peseiro said this while reacting to the 2-0 round of 16 win over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Even though the Portuguese commended his players for the 2-0 win over Cameroon, he said the boys have been given a two-day off before work resumes again for the all important quarter final clash with Angola.

“I think my players know that. We are playing with a fantastic spirit now but we must be focused on the target and train more before the next match,” Peseiro said.

Reflecting on individual performances of his players, Peseiro said Victor Osimhen did not score on Saturday but had a fantastic game, saying it is very difficult to stop the Napoli FC of Italy striker.

“He (Osimhen) is a fantastic player for our team, we have very good players, he will win the ball, hold play until our players arrive,” Peseiro said.

Peseiro however, revealed that it has not been easy for him to select his 11 players in every game.

NAN reports that Ademola Lookman’s goals in the 35th and 90th minutes were all Nigeria needed to set a date with Angola in the quarter final on Friday, Feb. 2 at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan beginning at 9:00 p.m Nigerian time. (NAN)

