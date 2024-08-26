We increased passport fees to enhance quality, faster process – NIS

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says the recently announced increase in international passport fees is to enhance quality, faster process and access.

By Ibrahim Kado

Mr Ibrahim Mohammed, NIS Comptroller in Adamawa stated this on Monday in Yola, at the inauguration of an exercise to sensitise the people of the state to the increase in the fees.

Mohammed told the gathering that, with effect from Sept. 1, applicants within Nigeria will pay ₦50,000 for 32-page passport booklet with five years validity, an increase from the previous ₦35,000 fee.

He said the 64-page passport booklet with ten years validity will cost ₦100,000, up from ₦70,000.

Mohammed however, added that applicants abroad will not be affected by the upward review.

Justifying government decision, the Comptroller said: “This is a new enhanced passport with better durability and quality, aligning with international standards.

“It has fingerprints and with that, it is difficult to be faked or tampered with, unlike the old one”, he said.

He advised those intending to acquire/renew their passports to apply online or visit NIS offices.

Mohammed cautioned them against patronising agents to avoid being duped.

He urged religious leaders to sensitise their followers to the development, adding that any applicant before the deadline would be charged the old rate.

He said the service would also extend the awareness to Local Government Areas, starting with Mubi.

Mr Joel Manzo and Alhaji Aliyu Iya, representatives of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muslim Council, Adamawa, respectively appreciated NIS for the enlightenment and assured taking down the message to their followers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NIS has taken the sensitisation to motor parks and major streets in the state capital. (NAN)