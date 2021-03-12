The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Badagry says it has reduced road crashes on Badagry roads to the barest minimum.

Mr Sulaiman Taiwo, the Badagry Unit Commander of FRSC, said this during the send-forth ceremony in honour of a former Commander, Mr Babatope Agbaje, and first quarter retreat of the command in Badagry on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that theme of the retreat was “Road Traffic Management, Our Collective Responsibility”.

According to the commander, the command has not recorded any major road crash this year.

“The one that happened in Apa road was due to the negligence and menace of the community, the issue of bunkering is the major cause of accidents here.

“A good driver will know how to use a bad road although bad road is one of the factors that cause 10 per cent of the accidents we see.

“We have been able to manipulate the resources we have to make sure our roads are free of crashes,” he said.

Taiwo described Agbaje as energetic, intelligent and resourceful person.

He said that his performance at the command was an excellent one which would put every successor “on his toes”.

Taiwo said that Agbaje had repositioned the command as the number one unit in Zone 2 comprising Lagos and Ogun states.

Responding, Agbaje advised his successor to work closely with other sister agencies and subordinates to move the command forward.

He attributed his success to the support and cooperation of his officers, the various communities around the area and journalists.

Agbaje urged the men of unit to cooperate with the new unit commander.

NAN reports that the Akran of Badagry, men of the Customs, Nigeria Army, Immigration Service, Nigeria Police and some members of the Badagry community were at the occasion. (NAN)

