We have reduced accommodation deficit by 25% across NAF units – CAS

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, on Tuesday, said that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had reduced accommodation deficit by 25 per cent across its units nationwide.

Abubakar stated this at the opening of the 2024 Logistics Conference held in Abuja.

The conference has as its theme: “Enhancing Nigerian Air Force Operations for Robust National Security Through Proactive Logistics Support and Strong Maintenance Culture”.

He said that targeted interventions were being planned to further reduce the challenge to 50 per cent within a short time.

“Additionally, I have approved the procurement and issuance of uniforms and accoutrements to all NAF personnel on annual basis; with the first set of issue to commence in the next few days.

“These initiatives are aimed at enhancing our logistics provisioning in all spheres.

“In the past few years, the NAF has diversified its fleet and inducted several modern platforms including the A-29 Super Tucano, Agusta 109 Trekker and T -129 ATAK Helicopter fleets amongst others.

“In addition, the Nigerian Air Force is expected to take delivery of the M-346 and AH – 1Z aircraft between 2025 and 2026.

“These are all very hi-tech platforms that require highly sophisticated logistics systems to maintain and operate,” he said.

The CAS called for emplacement of advanced data-driven supply chain systems that ensure availability of aircraft spares, consumables, armament and sundry items to keep fleet of aircraft flying optimally.

He said that proactive logistics mindset was required to allow the officers and men to anticipate and plan for maintenance well ahead of time, while also preventing unexpected equipment failures.

Abubakar urged the officers not to lose sight of the needs of the NAF personnel who continually toil to keep those aircraft flying.

“Our airmen and airwomen have critical requirements such as basing and maintenance facilities, equipment, accommodation, recreational centres and even kitting to enhance their efficiency.

“In this regard, our logistics support and sustainment capabilities must remain robust, efficient, responsive and forward-looking in order to keep pace with these complexities and enhance the overall readiness of the NAF,” he added.

The CAS said that the NAF had in the last 17 to 18 months, doubled approvals to provide spares for aircraft resuscitation; reducing the 13 grounded aircraft to nine and counting.

Earlier, the Chief of Logistics (NAF), AVM Babatunde Phillips, said the conference would provide an invaluable opportunity to share insights, explore innovative strategies and enhance understanding of effective logistics.

Phillips said that a strong maintenance culture was crucial in ensuring that NAF assets were always mission ready.

According to him, by fostering a culture that prioritise maintenance, NAF is not only extending the lifespan of its equipment, but also enhancing effectiveness.

“The conference is also an hygiene platform, which is also a forum to adopt best practices, share experiences and collaborate on solutions that will strengthen our maintenance protocols,” he said. (NAN)