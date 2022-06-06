We have recorded successes in implementation of environmental laws– Gov. Mohammed

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Bauchi State Government says it has succeeded in implementing its newly-designed policies, programmes and the blue print on environmental protection and conservation.

Gov Bala Mohammed said this in Bauchi on Monday in his address to mark the 2022 World Environment Day.

Gov Mohammed, who was represented by the Chief of Staff Government House, Dr Aminu Gamawa, attributed environmental challenges to man-made activities which contributed negatively in damaging the ecosystem.

He said environmental sustainability was a collective responsibility while commending the relevant ministries, department and agencies MDAs for implementing the state environmental laws to the latter.

Mohammed explained that his administration had in the last three years, constructed thousands of drains, water ways, culverts, bridges and other infrastructure, to guard against flooding.

He added that the state law against environmental abuse was being enforced as many defaulters had been prosecuted on different offences like deforestation, bush burning and other related offences.

“We have introduced an environmental scan policy which will highlight and alert us on unforseen environmental challenges,” he said.

He identified some of the challenges to include poor waste management, deforestation, climate change, air pollution, food insecurity and over population, among others.

The governor added that his government had procured the needed working tools for MDAs to enable them to secure the environment.

“Bauchi State had in 2019, recieved an award of being the cleanest state in the Northeast by an NGO, Clean Up Nigeria,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria had earlier reported that the state environmental agencies had in collaboration with some development partners, planted thousands of varieties of tree to protect the environment. NAN

