We have over 2,000 unclaimed driver’s licences in Cross River – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Cross River Command, says 2,544 Driver’s licences, issued since last year, are ready for collection.The Sector Commander, Mr Ocheja Ameh, disclosed this in Calabar while briefing Journalists during the “Operation Show Your License” exercise, which began on Monday across the State.He said that the exercise was designed to awaken the consciousness of the motoring public on the penalty for driving without a valid licence.“As at today, we have 2,544 driver’s license uncollected in the state.“

I advise those who do not have, and are currently driving, to visit the nearest national driver’s license center to process a valid driver’s license.“For those that have been captured, they are advised to visit the driver’s license centres and collect theirs,” he said.According to him, the possession of a valid driver’s licence by motorists remains a major requirement for driving.Ameh added that driving without a driver’s licence “constitutes grave traffic infraction.”“

That is the essence of this exercise.”The 5-Day exercise ends on Friday.Meanwhile, some motorists have blamed officials of the State Revenue Office for the delay in obtaining their driver’s licenses.

Mr Isaac Umoh told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that he applied for the license since 2017 and; “this is 2021, yet I have not been captured.”Mrs Susan Odi, a motorists also shares similar experience.“I applied at the state’s revenue office in 2017 and paid everything; and my temporary licence is being renewed every six months without capturing. It is just too embarrassing,” Odi said. (NAN)

