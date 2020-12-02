We have not commenced 2020/2021 admissions, Ekiti varsity warns parents

The Management of Ekiti State University, (EKSU) Ado -Ekiti, has refuted reports that it had commenced admissions of candidates for the 2020/2021 academic session, a statement issued on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti has said.

Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, the Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs of the institution, who issued the statement, said that the clarification became necessary because of the information that some scammers had begun duping unsuspecting admission seekers under the guise of assisting them to get admission.

Similarly, he said that the university management disclaims any suggestion that it had authorized any Cyber Cafe to process admissions on its behalf.