We have no plans to witch-hunt oppositions, says Zamfara Anti-thuggery Committee

By Ishaq Zaki

Mr Bello Bakyasuwa, the Chairman of Zamfara government’s Anti-thuggery standing committee, on Sunday said the committee has no plans to witch-hunt opposition political parties in the state.

Bakyasuwa who stated this while speaking to newsmen in Gusau, noted that the committee was established by Gov. Bello Matawalle to fight against thuggery, drugs abuse and other crimes among youths in the state.

“We do not belong to any political party. We belong to the Zamfara government, and we are working to ensure protection of lives and properties of every citizen of the state, not for political reasons,” he added.

According to him, the committee with its composition of security personnel from various security outfits, had the mandate to fight against political thuggery, drug abuse and other crimes in the state.

“The formation of the committee was part of the measures taken by the state government to promote peace and stability in the state.

“With the recent improvement in the security sector in the state, government has adopted measures to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the state.

“As we all know, the political activities for the 2023 general elections have already started,” Bakyasuwa said, adding “I am using this medium to call on youths in the state to desist from political thuggery, drug abuse as well as any form of crime,” he added.

He urged politicians to avoid engaging youths in political thuggery and other forms of activities that will negate peace and stability in the state.

“I am also appealing to parents and guardians to monitor the movement of their children.

“Communities should help us with useful information of any movement that may lead to distraction of peace and stability in the state”. (NAN)