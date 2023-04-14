We have made adequate arrangements for Oji River Supplementary Election – INEC

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has made adequate arrangements for the forthcoming State Constituency Supplementary Election in Oji River, Enugu State.

Mr Rex Achumie, the INEC Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP), in Enugu State, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

INEC had scheduled Saturday, April 15, for the Oji River State Constituency Supplementary Election.

It would be recalled that INEC declared Oji River State Constituency inconclusive following the inability of election to hold at a polling unit on March 18.

Achumie noted that the supplementary election “is no big deal with the commission since it is only a polling unit in contention”.

“We have made adequate arrangements and preparation for Oji River Supplementary Election and we envisage a seamless and successful election.

“Our staff are already on ground with necessary electoral materials for a seamless supplementary election.

“The security aspect has been taken care of.

“The commission has sent out a publication and proclamation for the supplementary election in the mass media and in the community concerned about the supplementary election for a week now for them to get prepared,” he said.

According to him, “we are ready to go and I believe that political parties involved are ready too.”

The outcome of the supplementary election would determine between candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) who would win the house of assembly seat for Oji River State Constituency. (NAN)