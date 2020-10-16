We have inaugurated partners against human trafficking in 14 states –NAPTIP D-G

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, says the agency had so far inaugurated task force against human trafficking in 14 states.

The DG disclosed this on Friday in Abuja, at a news conference, to keep the media and the general public abreast of the emerging issues aimed at making Nigeria a non-trafficking and violence free nation.

She said that the attention of the agency had been drawn to various misleading claims concerning the efforts of the government of Nigeria in response to incidences of rape and other forms of violence.

The agency, however, gave an update on the Sexual Offender Register from 2019 till date, saying that, a total number of 414 cases had been reported to NAPTIP, with about 107 of them verified through finger print.

Okah-Donli also said that the agency had been able to secure a total number of 38 convictions among which it had one life conviction, and 65 registered service providers.

The DG also added that 40 cases of abuse and infidelity, 15 incest, 12 threats, seven abductions and 10 maltreatment were reported during the lockdown to NAPTIP Rapid Respond Squard (NRRS).

“While NAPTIP appreciates the commitment and enthusiasm from both state and non-state actors, it is important to emphasise the need for proper coordination and synergy to ensure that our joint efforts are effective.

“I will like to appeal to all stakeholders to support the system already in place in NAPTIP, instead of setting up parallel system that have no legal backing and are certainly not comprehensive,’’she pleaded.

Okah-Donli also said that NAPTIP had commenced advocacy for the mainstreaming of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, to tackle the menace of rape and other forms of gender violence.

She said that the development would help to remove some of the notable legal hitches and caveat that had impeded the domestication of VAPP by some states in the country.

According to the DG, the agency will continue to engage and enforce the necessary state instruments with the view of ensuring protection of Nigerians from SGBV.

She commended the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and State Governors for the political will demonstrated in pronouncement of legislations to stop social vices in the country. (NAN)