We have critical security situation in South-East, South-South – I-G

April 9, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Acting Inspector- General of (I-G), Mr Usman Baba says there are critical security situation in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones of the country.

Baba disclosed this on in Abuja at the opening of a meeting with strategic commanders in the zones.

He said the meeting was aimed at discussing security issues affecting the two regions of the country in resolve them.

According Baba, after the meeting, the commanders will go back their zones implement outcome of the meeting.

The I-G said the challenges would require the force rejig operational strategies ensure issues were nip in the bud immediately.

“It not like we do not have problems in other geopolitical zones of the country, but we have to address them one after the other.’’

He said calling a larger meeting of all Commissioners of  and other senior officers would not be right at the moment because of COVID-19 protocols. (NAN)

