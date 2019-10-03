We have challenges fighting terrorism financing — ECOWAS

The Inter-Governmental Action against Money

Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) on Thursday said that its efforts

at fighting money laundering and terrorism financing in member-states

were fraught with challenges.

GIABA is a specialised institution of ECOWAS and the Financial Action

Task Force-Styled Regional Body(FSRB), with the mandate to protect the

economies of member-states from the laundering of the proceeds of

crime.

GIABA’s Director General, Justice Kimelabalou Aba, who made the

disclosure at the Annual GIABA World News Conference in Dakar,

Senegal, said that the organisation was facing a technical staff

deficit.

Aba said that the ECOWAS institution was currently, among others,

experiencing the problem of inadequate interpreters and translators in

the effective discharge of its responsibilities.

“There is inadequate technical staff at our secretariat, as well

as insufficient interpreters and translators.

“GIABA has also observed that there is lack of understanding among

experts in mutual evaluation, inadequate supervision and reporting in

West Africa.

“There is also some inadequacy in the required tools for monitoring the

movement of funds in the region,’’ he said.

Aba, who said that GIABA urgently needed the recruitment of more

technical staff, interpreters and translators, added that it also needed

an appropriate mechanism for implementing recommendations.

He said that despite its challenges, GIABA had in 2018 recorded successes

in the areas of mutual evaluation and risk assessment in some member-

states.

The director-general said that it was important for the media to be

alive to its responsibilities of investigating and reporting on issues

of money laundering and terrorism financing. (NAN)