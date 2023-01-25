We have barely 200,000 uncollected PVCs in Enugu State — INEC

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has 203,921 uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) within its 17 local government offices in Enugu State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the collection of PVCs had gone back to INEC local government offices throughout the state from the ward levels from Jan. 23; and the exercise would end on Jan. 29.

Mr Rex Achumie, INEC Head of Department for Voter Education and Publicity (VEP), in Enugu State, told NAN on Wednesday that the uncollected PVCs was 203,921 as at the beginning of work today, Jan. 25.

Achumie said that the distribution of PVCs in the state had been ongoing seamlessly and progressively each day.

According to him, if you look at the total registered voters and the balance of uncollected PVCs in the state, one can confidently say ‘we are doing well’.

“We have a total of 203,921 cards left and I believe it will continue to reduce daily as residents of the state come for their PVCs daily.

“INEC is also praying that the massive number of people that came out to collect their PVCs within this window of PVCs collection, will actually come out to vote on the D-day (election day).

“INEC is once more assuring Nigerians and the good people of Enugu State that their votes will count.

“There is a whole lot of improvement in INEC, a new Electoral Act and the use of technology to ensure efficiency and that there is no human interference in the system,” he said.

On the remaining uncollected PVCs, Achumie said that the commission in the state is not relenting to see to the total collection of the remaining PVCs.

“We are seriously working hard to ensure that most of the PVCs are collected before the expiration of the PVCs collection on Sunday, Jan. 29,” he added.

NAN recalls that a total of 2,112,793 eligible voters had been registered by INEC in Enugu State.

It is highly likely that most of them are desirous to vote in the forthcoming general elections.

INEC had fixed Feb. 25 for Presidential and National Assembly elections as well as March 11 for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections nationwide. (NAN)