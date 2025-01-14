We have arrested 32 suspects over Ondo communal clash — Police

The Police Command in Ondo State says it has arrested 32 suspects over the communal clash that claimed two lives on Sunday in Iwaro area of Akoko South-East Local Government

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Police Command in Ondo State says it has arrested 32 suspects over the communal clash that claimed two lives on Sunday in Iwaro area of Akoko South-East Local Government of the state.

CSP Funmilayo Odunlami, the Command’s Spokesperson, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Akure.

“Yes, 32 suspects have been arrested in the connection with the communal clash that occurred in Akoko area on Sunday.

“All the suspects are in our custody and investigation is on going to unravel the causes of the clash,” she said.

NAN reports that the communal clash occurred among the youths of Oka Odo, Ebo and Owake communities in Iwaro.

Two people were reportedly killed, with scores injured, and houses destroyed during the clash.

“The clash started on Jan. 12, 2025 when youths from Oka Odo went on a hunting expedition and were allegedly attacked by youths from Ebo.

“The Ebo youths were said to have mistaken them for individuals from Owake, with whom they have an unresolved land dispute.

“In retaliation, Oka Odo youths mobilised and invaded the Ebo community, leading to incidents of arson.

“The conflict led to casualties on both sides leading to the death of two persons (names and identities unknown), while the injured, are currently receiving treatment in the hospital,” the command spokesperson explained.

The Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, had on Monday, while reacting to the incident, sued for peace in the affected communities. (NAN)