We generated N30.2bn revenue in 3 months- NCS Comptroller

The Kano Area command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says it generated N30.2 billion revenue between January and March 2024.

The Area Comptroller, Mr Dauda Chana, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

NAN reports that the Kano area command covers Kano State and Jigawa.

Chana said there was a significant increase in the revenue generation profile of the command, when compared to the same period in 2023, when N9.5 billion was realised within the same period.

The comptroller said already the area command has introduced more sensitive security measures to prevent all forms of smuggling in the area.

“We have already positioned our officers at strategic locations to deal decisively with all those involved in illegal smuggling of materials.

“The area command has deployed officers at border posts in Maigatari, Gumel Local Government Area, Jigawa, to intensify efforts at mitigating activities of smugglers.

“The same applied to officers at the Jeke outpost in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa.

“We are battle ready to end smuggling through our various strategies to pave the way for arrest and prosecution of those involved in illegal businesses,” he said.

Chana appealed to traditional rulers and stakeholders, especially those at border areas, for their supports and sensitisation of their residents on the negative effects of smuggling on the nation’s economy.

“We have also reached out to youths in the border communities, to assist our field officers with required intelligence that will assist in curbing all forms of smuggling activities.

“The command’s area of coverage is a no go area for smugglers as officers have been stationed at identified illegal smuggling routes to ensure arrests and prosecution of offenders,’’ Chana said.

The area commander, however, solicited the support of stakeholders in encouraging residents to shun smuggling and embrace export of locally produced goods.( NAN)

By Aminu Garko