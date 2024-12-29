We expect more active Guards Brigade in 2025 – Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has said that a more active Guards Brigade was expected in 2025.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Matawalle said this while responding to questions from newsmen at the Elite Guards’ West Africa Social Activities (WASA) 2024, on Saturday in Abuja.

He therefore, charged the troops of the Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, to be more active in their responsibilities of securing the seat of power and the president in the coming year.

He disclosed that President Bola Tinubu, had ensured that the needs of the armed forces were catered for by the government, adding that this was to ensure that the military carry out their responsibilities well.

He stressed that this was especially in fighting terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminalities in the country.

“The Brigade Commander is well known and he is up to his responsibility and we are secured here in abuja and the neighbouring states.

“So the Guards Brigade is doing wonderfully well, because we don’t have any incidents in Abuja, and they are doing all it takes to secure the seat of power.

“So, we expect more active Guards Brigade in the coming year,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister represented President Tinubu at the event.

The event featured the display of various cultural dances, traditional costumes and dresses by the various ethnic groups, as well as awards to outstanding soldiers who had performed well in the cause of the year.

The event was climaxed with the beating of the retreat, lowering of flags as well as lighting of the bonfire.(NAN)