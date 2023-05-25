We executed projects in Plateau even where our party did not get votes- Lalong

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau said on Wednesday in Jos that his administration did not politicise the siting of projects.

He said he initiated projects even where his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not get votes during his election.

The governor’s claim is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Dr Makut Macham.

Macham state that Lalong made the claim while inaugurating projects in the southern zone of Plateau.

He quoted the governor saying ’’We believe in spreading our projects and not concentrating in one area because no part of the state is more important than another.’’

The governor said the projects were an indication that his eight years in office was streamlined to fulfil its social contract with the people and meet their yearnings for improved infrastructure.

Speaking while inaugurating the Mabudi General Hospital in Langtang South Local Government Area of the state, Lalong said he inherited the structure at its foundation level as an abandoned project.

He said that he completed the hospital project in line with his policy of continuity in governance, especially on projects in critical areas.

He described the hospital as a significant milestone in the delivery of accessible, qualitative and affordable healthcare services to the people.

The governor earlier in the local government performed the coronation of the Ponzhi Byan, Chief Clappertub Durven who was upgraded to a second class chief.

Lalong also inaugurated the Ajikamai internal road networks comprising of nine roads and also one of his legacy projects, the Model Primary school in Yelwa Shendam Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)