We don’t need war in Nigeria — Ooni of Ife

May 10, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, called Nigerians to desist from any act could lead to war in Nigeria.

Oba Ogunwusi also warned those beating the drum of war in the country to desist, adding there is no in warfare.

The traditional ruler made the remarks   playing  host to Mr Olasupo Ajani, the newly posted Assistant Inspector -General of Police  in of  11, Osogbo, in his palace Monday in Ile-Ife.

Oba Ogunwusi said  rather than calling for war, Nigerians should hands to build a better nation where there would be abundance of  peace and job opportunities for the youths.

Ooni also urged citizens to always give maximum respect to the security personnel,  especially the police and  commended the AIG  for his commitment and loyalty to the progress and peace of the country.

Earlier,  the AIG also commended the Ooni for his spirit of patriotism and love.

Ajani, who said he had once served in Ile-Ife, revealed he was familiar with the terrains in the state.

He appealed to residents of the state  to continue to support the police for a crime-free society. ()

