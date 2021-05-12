The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has advised candidates scheduled for screening as NDLEA officers not to pay money to anyone.

This is contained in a statement signed by NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, in Abuja and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Babafemi said that the NDLEA was aware that scammers were sending messages to applicants demanding money.

“Our attention has been drawn to some messages being sent round to some shortlisted candidates and other job seekers to make payment into some bank accounts to secure them employment slots.

He said that the shortlisted candidates, other job seekers and the general public should note that the NDLEA would not ask for payment from anyone seeking to work in the agency.

Babafemi,therefore, urged applicants to discountenance the fraudulent message and similar ones.

According to the statement, the Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, has directed the agency’s directorate of intelligence to track and apprehend fraudsters behind the scam messages.( NAN)

