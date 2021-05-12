We don’t demand money from job seekers – NDLEA warns applicants

May 12, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has advised scheduled for screening as NDLEA not to pay money to anyone.

This contained in a statement signed by NDLEA’s Director, and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, in Abuja and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Babafemi said that the NDLEA was aware that scammers were sending messages to applicants demanding money.

“Our attention has been drawn to some messages being sent round to some shortlisted and job seekers payment into some bank accounts to secure them employment slots.

He said that the shortlisted , job seekers and the general public should note that the NDLEA would not ask for payment from anyone seeking to work in the agency.

Babafemi,therefore, urged applicants to discountenance the fraudulent message and similar ones.

According to the statement, the of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Marwa, has directed the agency’s directorate of intelligence to track and apprehend fraudsters behind the scam messages.( NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,