We discovered unreported revenue leakages, increased 2020 budget by N264bn – Senator

By Haruna Salami

The Senate Thursday passed the 2020 Appropriation Bill of N10.594 billion with N264 billion more than what President Muhammadu Buhari proposed the legislature last October.

According to Senator Barau Jibrin, chairman Senate committee on Appropriations, who briefed the press after the passage said the increase of N264 billion was due to the fact that there were revenue leakages which they discovered with their “eagle eyes” during budget processes. “We saw areas where we can have more revenue and we appropriated”

He said there have never been a better collaboration between the executive and the legislative arms of government like the one just displayed in the way the 2020 budget was handled.

On the N100 billion constituency project in the 2019 budget which was not funded, Barau said such projects have been rolled over to 2020 budget.

Speaking in a similar vein, Senate spokesman, Senator Godiya Akwashiki said the passage of the 2020 budget in recognition was a fulfilment of the promise made to Nigerians to return the budget circle to January – December, such will aid planning by bringing certainty to business.

Earlier in plenary, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said with the passage of 2020 budget after Finance and Procurement Bills, the executive was well armed to implement the 2020 budget without any problems.