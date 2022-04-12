We didn’t hold any congress in Ondo — SDP

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), Ondo State Chapter, has dissociated itself from a state congress of the party purportedly held on Saturday in Akure.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Mr Remi Olayiwola, the party’s State Publicity Secretary, on Tuesday in Akure.

Olayiwola, was reacting to an announcement allegedly circulated online that a state congress was held on Saturday, April 9.

He described the announcement as false, noting that neither the officers of the SDP nor INEC officials were at such congress.

Olayiwola explained that the Federal High Court, Akure, in suit number FHC/AK/CS/26/2022 had restrained the party and its officials from holding any congress in the state.

According to him, the injuction was served to the state and national officers of the party on Thursday, April 7.

“We are aware that the Olu Agunloye faction of the SDP told an online publication that a state congress of the party was held in Akure on Saturday.

“This is a pure lie fabricated to confuse teaming members of the party in Ondo State as well as all aspirants wishing to contest election in the state.

“The perpetrators of this illegality of the actions of the group lies in the fact that the purported election is not only a contempt of the court, it also constitute an insult to the entire members of the party in Ondo State.

“The fact also remains that a duly constituted and approved state headquarters of the party is in Akure, but the illegal congress was said to have been held in a room at an hotel in Alagbaka area where nobody except those who write the press statement occupied,” he said.

Olayiwola, therefore urged the general public, particularly members of the party, to ignore such publications, saying that there will be proper communication on when and where the congress would hold in the state. (NAN)

