We did not postpone Plateau rerun election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted media reports that it has postponed Plateau North Senate and House of Representatives

By Peter Amine

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refuted media reports that it has postponed Plateau North Senate and House of Representatives rerun election slated for Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Mr Michael Otokpa, INEC Head of Department of Voter Education & Publicity in Plateau, made the clarification in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos.

Otokpa said that contrary to the news making the rounds, INEC has concluded preparations for the conduct of the election.

“The attention of Plateau INEC Head Office has been drawn to a so-called ‘Breaking News’ circulating on the social media claiming that the re-run has been postponed until further notice because of the absence of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on the ballot.

“The Plateau INEC wishes to inform the public that contrary to the so- called breaking news, it has concluded preparations for the conduct of the election for Saturday.

“We also wish to inform the public that the Nigeria Police, as the lead security agency, has given us assurance that they have made all arrangements to secure the election, along with all the sister security agencies,” he stated.

He urged members of the public to troop out peacefully in their numbers to cast their votes. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

