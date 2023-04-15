We conducted hitch-free supplementary election- Oyo REC

By Tunde Ajayi/David AdeoyeIbadan

Dr Adeniran Tella, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, says the supplementary election conducted in two Federal Constituencies in the state on Saturday was hitch-free.

Tella made this known while addressing newsmen after monitoring the exercise in the eight polling units spread across the two affected Federal Constituencies in Oluyole and Ibadan North-East/Ibadan South-East Constituencies.

According to him, the supplementary election has been peaceful and free of any form of violence.

He said that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used in all the polling units worked perfectly well.

Tella commended the voters in the concerned polling units for coming out to exercise their franchise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voters in the affected polling units were seen on queues while INEC officials were attending to them for accreditation and voting.

The party agents of the two major contesting political parties- All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were present in all the polling units.

The presence of security personnel, namely Army, Police and Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) were noticed.

A cross section of the voters at the polling units commended the electoral body for the smooth conduct of the election.

Commenting, the PDP Vice-Chairman South-West, Taofeek Arapaja, lauded the efforts of INEC for the smooth conduct of the supplementary election.

Arapaja said reports received from all the polling units showed that the commission adequately prepared for the election with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) working perfectly well.

Also, Mr Israel Oguntobi, a Chieftain of APC, acknowledged the peaceful atmosphere that characterised conduct of the election in all the polling units where elections were held.

Oguntobi commended security agencies for ensuring adequate security at the polling units.

NAN also reports that the supplementary elections were held at two polling units in Oluyole Federal Constituency.

The polling units were: RA 02/U001, located inside Abbey Technical College, Akala Way, new Garage and

RA 07/U001 situated inside IDC

School, Olurinde area, both in Ibadan.

Election for the Ibadan North- East/Ibadan South-East Federal Constituency were held in six polling units namely: RA 07/U011 at

Aborisade Compound; RA 09/U 011 at Atipe Junction I and

and RA 09/U030, Queen of Apostle, Oluyoro III.

Others were RA 07/U001 at

C.A.C. Grammar School, Oniyere; RA 07/U018 at Government Secondary School, Orita Aperin and RA 12/U 032 located at Falana Mobil Station II area.(NAN)