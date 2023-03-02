We collectively elected Tinubu following his knack for wealth creation – Eneukwu

By Stanley Nwanosike

Chief Emma Eneukwu, the National Deputy Chairman (South) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says the new President-Elect, Sen. Ahmed Tinubu, as collectively elected, is someone with known knack for wealth creation.

“This natural innate quality of the master strategist, Tinubu, would definitely turn things around in the country,” Eneukwu said in a congratulatory message sent to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday.

He said that Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State, had all it takes to make Nigeria a safe and progressive habitat for all.

The national deputy chairman noted that the new President-Elect and his incoming government, would leverage so well on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari to provide a renewed hope to the masses as stated by his campaign slogan.

According to him, “I wish to use this opportunity to congratulate our party, the APC, on our victory during the just-concluded Presidential election.

He said: “My special congratulations go to our President-Elect, Sen Ahmed Bolaji Tinubu, who won in a grand style despite all sorts of negative propaganda against him and our great party.

“The election was a free and fair one as everybody came out en masse to elect leaders of their choice and Tinubu’s victory is the overall resolve of Nigerians on who they want to pilot their affairs in four years to come.

“I am very elated because Nigerians elected someone who has the knack for wealth creation and human capital development.

“He has demonstrated this prospective and his resolve to extend dividends of democracy of upcoming leadership through his acceptance speech as well as his speech during the reception of his certificate of return.”

Eneukwu said that Tinubu had always been very hard working and “the new President-Elect sees and places Nigeria first in everything and can do everything within his powers to make Nigeria work and great again”.

The APC chieftain said that he was not in any doubt of Tinubu’s “capacity to do well” because “he is going to perform beyond expectations”.

Eneukwu also urged APC faithful to unite and finish the remaining job come March 11 during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections by working in unity to ensure victory of the party across the states.

He maintained that reclaiming some lost states across the nation as well as adding more would give the party additional powers to prosper.

“I want to also use this opportunity to ask all our party members to finish the remaining work during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections by ensuring that the party wins more states, in addition to reclaiming all the lost ones.

“We have always shown Nigerians that we are the best political party that delivers democratic dividends to the masses.

“I believe that the sterling performances of our Governors and the integrity of our candidates will give us more victory.

“APC is the only party in Nigeria that abides in all the democratic principles and we believe that we can do better,” he added.

Eneukwu enjoined youths to rally round and support the incoming APC government which would pave the way for their political growth.

He, however, urged His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), His Excellency Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and other candidates across the 18 political parties to rally round and join Tinubu’s government.

“This will renew the hopes of the masses as Tinubu will run an all-inclusive government that would accommodate everybody,” he said. (NAN)