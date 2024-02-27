We can really not do without NAN, says ABS MD

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Anambra Broadcasting Service, Mr Chido Obidiegwu, says the state cannot really do without relying on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in publicizing Gov. Charles Soludo’s

Obidiegwu stated this when he received the NAN Anambra State Correspondent, Mrs Joy Mbachi, who led other members of staff on a courtesy visit to Headquarters of the Anambra Broadcasting Service, Awka.

According to him, NAN is an encyclopedia of news in Nigeria, more than any other establishment.

“You are everywhere and I make bold to say that we can really not do without the News Agency of Nigeria.

“This visit is going to help us foster strong relationships between us as our governor talks about transforming Anambra to become a livable, prosperous, secure and digital homeland.

“It goes without saying that collaboration with NAN would facilitate and expedite that action, I can assure you that we’re going to make sure that the relationship gets stronger.

“We will build a strong relationship, especially at a time like this that the social media is showing what looked like some advantages.

“NAN has a major role to play in the scheme of things, when we talk about delivering credible information to the people,” he said.

The ABS MD said that the state is currently enjoying tremendous development under the leadership of Soludo, adding that the governor has constructed over 450 kilometers of roads in less than two years.

“Never in the history of this country has any governor in less than two years employed 400 doctors and other medical personnel, never in the history of this country has any governor offered free delivery and antenatal in less than two years,” he added.

He stressed that it is important that the News Agency of Nigeria helps them communicate these good work being done by the governor to the people and those doubting and saying nothing is happening in Anambra.

Earlier, the State Correspondent, NAN Awka, Mbachi intimated the ABS MD with NAN workforce and possible ways to partner in delivering credible and reliable information to the people.

“With the large network NAN has, I believe it will be necessary for us to partner in areas such as news gathering and reportage,” she said.

Highlight of the visit was a presentation of NAN marketing proposal by NAN marketing officer, Mr Destiny Ogbunobi to Obidiegwu. (NAN)

By Monday Ajogun