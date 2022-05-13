We can no longer tolerate gender based violence – NSCDC

Mr Samuel Fadeyi, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Cross River Command, on Friday disclosed that the corps could no longer tolerate Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Fadeyi said this in Calabar during 3-day training from May 11, organised by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for officers of NSCDC, on how to prevent and handle cases of GBV.

The training, which is for 50 personnel, would be carried out in two batches of 25 officers each; the training for the second batch of 25 officers would commence on May 17.

The commandant said the cases of GBV in Nigeria and beyond, especially against women, have become troubling, adding that this was sometimes driven by culture.

“Culture is meant to be dynamic with the time; if we did not change, we would still be killing twins in Cross River in the name of culture.

“Many women have excelled than their male counterparts when opportunities came, so it is necessary for all hands to be on deck to curb GBV, as we cannot tolerate it anymore,’’ he said.

While instructing the officers, Fadeyi told them to put all they had learnt in the training to practice in their various stations and units for the benefit of humanity.

In her remarks, Ms Marija Rakovic, Head of Office, UNFPA, Cross River Office, said the training became necessary to help officials of NSCDC perform well in their job as first responders.

“You know you may need to handle difficult and sensitive cases, what you have learnt these three days will make your work easier.

“I hope you will continue to engage with us when you have questions and suggestions because you are the ones on ground in the various communities,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officers were trained on topics such as psychosocial first aid for GBV survivors, prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse, legal response services for GBV survivors, among others. (NAN)

