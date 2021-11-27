We believe in impacting positively on lives of citizens – Army

The Nigerian Army says it believes in impacting positively on the lives of average citizens as part of its corporate social responsibilities and constitutional roles.

The Chief of Civil/Military Affairs, Maj.-Gen. Marcus Kangye, made this known on Friday while addressing participants in the 16th edition of Social Media Influencers Seminar in Enugu.

The seminar was themed: “The Evolving Role of Social Media in Support of the Nigerian Army Non-Kinetic Line of Operations”.

“The social media have a very crucial role to play in supporting the Nigerian Army’s non-kinetic line of operations as well as shaping public opinion on its operations, that is why this seminar is apt,” Kangye said.

He said that the Nigerian Army, in the last five years, had carried out more than 100 civil-military-related projects aimed at bridging the gap with the civil populace.

According to him, all these activities are geared at ensuring that the army is seen in the positive light as a responsible organisation in the service of Nigerian people.

“We are all aware that cyberspace is the latest domain of modern warfare. Therefore, social media presents a veritable tool in influencing and shaping public opinion which is critical in deciding the outcome of modern warfare,” he said.

The chief of civil/military affairs noted that there is so much that the social media can do to support Nigerian Army operations across the country.

He said: “It is essential to note that tackling insecurity generally involves the use of kinetic and non-kinetic methods.

“So I make bold to inform this gathering that the Nigerian Army is making giant strides in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country”.

Kangye called on bloggers/online journalists to know and enlighten the populace on the dangers of misinformation or misinterpretation of facts as well as its negative consequences on the general security of Nigerians and Nigeria.

It would be recalled that the seminar, which featured extensive interaction between 160 participants drawn from mainstream and online media, civil societies, NGOs and army personnel, started in 2018.

It remained a veritable avenue for the Nigerian Army to interact with the civil populace to foster a harmonious and cordial civil-military-cooperation and lasting relationship. (NAN)

