We are still on Ebonyi roads, notwithstanding security challenges — FRSC

May 17, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The Federal Road Safety Corps () in Ebonyi says it still discharges its constitutional duties of maintaining safety on the roads, notwithstanding the security .


Mr Anthony Okorie, the new Sector Commander in Ebonyi, said this on Monday in Abakaliki, during an interactive session with newsmen on the 2021 United Nations Global Road Safety Week.


According to Okorie, the corps in Ebonyi is still performing its statutory functions, hence the drastic reduction in road accidents in the .


“We are not armed so other security agencies inform us about the safety situations on the roads.


“We have not withdrawn from the roads. We still discharge our functions assiduously in compliance with stipulated -19 protocols,” he said.


The sector commander said the presence of his men on the road makes motorists cautious and strive to obey regulations.


“Motorists drive recklessly our personnel are not on the road but our presence makes them cautious even without halting their movements.


“We would however intensify awareness for motorists to obey regulations and earnestly solicit the collaboration of the media in this regard,” he said.


He described the week as an event declared by the World Health Organisation to make relevant stakeholders create the desired awareness for safer roads.


“The theme of the 2021 event is ‘streets for life’, with the campaign calling for a 30km per hour or 20 miles per hour speed limit for cities, towns and villages.


“Speed is the main cause of road injuries with one in every three deaths attributed to it,” he said.


The new Coordinator of the Special in the , Chief Richard Idike, said the group would continue to assist the regular to achieve safety mandates on the roads.


“Enlightenment campaigns for motorists to obey traffic regulations, use of to prosecute traffic offenders, among others, have helped to ensure safety on the roads,” Idike said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,