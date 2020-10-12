We are sincere in quality road infrastructure delivery- LASG

The Lagos State Government on Monday said it was committed and sincere in pursuit of its massive quality road infrastructure delivery to residents in the state.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, made the remarks at a stakeholders meeting to flag off the rehabilitation and upgrade of St. Finbars Road/Diya Street.

At the event which held in Kosofe Local Government Area of the state, Adeyoye said that the government had priority roads to benefit from its N100 Billion bond and was judiciously executing the projects.

She said that the project was divided into two phases with a section spanning from UNILAG Gate to Abule Okuta, while the second section was between Soluyi to Gbagada awarded to two contractors to ensure a speedy completion.

She listed some priority projects covered by the bond to include the Soluyi-Gbagada, Lekki Regional Roads, Pen Cinema Flyover Bridge, Ijede Road among others

Responding to the concerns of residents, she said that the project which is a dual carriageway of 4.6 kilometres would be completed on schedule in one year.

She said that the state government had paid for the project in line with the sincerity of its vision towards construction and rehabilitation of roads across the state.

“Lagos State Government is sincere in executing all the projects across the state. The sincerity is evident, the state government has paid for this project and that is why the contractors have moved equipment to site.

” We have a vision for road constructions and rehabilitation and that vision is the template,” she said.

Adeyoye said the awarded road was a feeder into the Third Mainland Bridge and would boost connectivity in that axis, adding that, the project also fell within the intermodal transport system through Bariga.

She explained that the road would improve the socioeconomic activities and address gridlock in the axis.

She said two contractors were engaged to work from two opposite sides of the dual carriageway to speed up the project and promised to resolve issues of flooding and other concerns of residents.

She added that semi-rigid pavement was being used to make the road more durable in addition to inclusion of service ducks and other accessories to the road.

In the same vein, Mr Olujimi Hotonu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure said the road was a strategic project cutting across three Local Goverments namely, Yaba, Kosofe and Bariga.

He said that St Finbars Road had deteriorated causing hardships and gridlock before the project was awarded.

“This project would no doubt open up the local economy,” he said.

He said measures had been put in place to cushion the effects of construction in the residents.

In his remarks, the lawmaker representating the area, Mr Rotimi Abiru thanked the government for awarding the important road project and pledged the support of the residents.

“We want to thank Mr governor for making this happen, This is an opportunity for our people and we look forward to the commencement and early completion of this project,”he said.

Presenting a brief of the construction the project director, Mr Lateef Somide said the road has a total length of 4.6Km spanning from UNILAG to Suluyi.

He said the first part from UNILAG Gate to Abule Okuta was awarded to Metropolitan Construction Company Ltd, while Soluyi Junction to Gbagada is to be handled by First August Nigeria Ltd.

Giving a scope, he said that the road would be scarified and subbase materials leading to the level where interlocking stones would be used, adding that drains and culverts would be constructed alongside outfall drains to channel flood to lagoon.

He listed other facilities to include lay-bys, street lights among others.

“There is going to be street lights from beginning to the end of the roads powered by generator and other accessories,” he said.

Also, chairmen of Kosofe Local Government Area, Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and Bariga LCDA all took turns to express their joy and benefits of the road to their areas.

They also called for the extension of repairs to some inner roads and appealed to the contractors to do palliative works on inner adjoining roads as part of their corporate social responsibility, while giving security protection assurance.

Contractors took turns to also give their assurances on quality timely completion of the project.

Also Yetunde Brown residents requested for protection of their canal which was going to take additional water volume from the project to prevent compounding existing flooding problems.(NAN)