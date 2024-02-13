We are ready for rescheduled Enugu South re-run election – INEC

INEC says it is 100 per cent ready for the rescheduled Enugu South Urban State Constituency re-run election scheduled for Wednesday, February 14.

INEC’s Head of Voters Education and Publicity Department, Mr Rex Achumie, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday that adequate arrangements had been made for the exercise.

Achumie said that the commission would be receiving the sensitive materials from the CBN in the presence of the political parties and other electoral stakeholders by 3p.m. on Tuesday.

He said that the sensitive materials would be kept at state INEC Headquarters, Enugu for distribution before 8am for the poll.

According to him, the issue of result sheets will be taken care of and there will be no mistake again.

The rerun could not take place on February 3 due to the lack of result sheets at the polling units causing the exercise to be postponed.

Achumie said: “We will also have effective monitoring and supervision as the bulk of our top management staff will be in the field to ensure that all went well.

“We are calling on the electorate in the eight polling units in the Uwani axis of Enugu metropolis to come out en masse to cast their votes for their preferred candidates.”

NAN reports that Mr Emeka Ngene of LP and his PDP opponent, Mr Sam Ngene, would slug it out for the 4,618 votes in Ward 5, where the rescheduled re-run election would take place.

INEC declared Emeka, who polled 5,862 votes in the March 18, 2023 election winner and issued him the Certificate of Return.

The outsted PDP candidate, popularly called anointed David, was the Chairman, Enugu State Assembly Committee on Health.

Although the Court of Appeal did not nullify the result of the election, it ordered a rerun in the ward due to some irregularities. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike