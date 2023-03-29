We are open to internal, external collaboration– Kwara Govt

By Toba Ajayi

Kwara State Government said it was opened to investors from inside and outside the state, to achieve a flourishing economy with the strength of the state’s mineral resources.

Gov. Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq said this at the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society Conference held on Tuesday in Ilorin.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Kwara Deputy Governor, Mrs Modupe Joel.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi, said the administration had taken a special interest in Mining and Agricultural Sector to build a vibrant economy at the sub-national level.

AbdulRazaq stated that capable hands had been appointed to man and create regulations for the mining sector in the state.

This he said, was to maximise value which would aid the maximum economic development of the state.

The governor said there was need to commit operators, and communities to the global best practice, especially in safety and respect for environmental laws.

He seeks a sustainable partnership that delivers mutual benefits and positive growth to all the stakeholders, government, miners, host communities and everyone involved in the mining value chain.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Olamilekan Adegbit, said mining was essential to the production of goods, services and infrastructure that improved the quality of lives.

Adegbite said that Nigeria’s mining sector was ready for investment and development and Kwara was becoming the new focus of mining in Nigeria.

The minister called on Kwara Government to secure and milk the huge opportunity appropriately for the maximum benefit of the state. (NAN)