We are not recruiting, says CAC

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says it is not recruiting at the moment and advised Nigerians to be wary so as not to fall victims of deceit.

The CAC said this in a public notice provided to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

It said the commission’s attention had been drawn to series of false and malicious social media reports that it was recruiting, against the Federal Character Principle.

According to the statement, the CAC’s Registrar-General, Hussani Magaji, upon assumption of office on Oct. 16, 2023, was confronted with a myriad of challenges.

It said these ranged from the backlog of promotions to other welfare-related issues.

The notice said that in order to improve the CAC staff welfare, Magaji resolved the issues around the 2022 promotion after approval from the supervisory authority as required by the law.

“During the exercise, many qualified candidates were promoted to the executive and non-executive cadres in accordance with provisions of the law.

“Similarly, the commission followed due process to regularise the status of contract staff inherited by the present management and injected fresh hands to meet up with the present administration’s target deliverables.

“The measure is also in line with the commission’s determination to ensure timely and prompt responses to customer complaints and inquiries in line with global best practices,” it said.

The notice stated that the CAC, as a law-abiding government agency, would never embark on all these groundbreaking processes without due approvals and certifications from relevant agencies established to enforce compliance.

It said the Magaji-led CAC had accorded top priority to staff welfare in accordance with its four-point agenda.

“Management has so far ensured the uninterrupted payment of all staff salaries, allowances, loans and medical assistance to deserving staff in accordance with the prescribed rules and procedures.

“The Magaji-led CAC, therefore, remains resolute and committed to ensuring the progress and development of the commission in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The CAC remains committed to ensuring prompt and efficient service delivery, irrespective of malicious attempts to distract its progress,” the notice added.(NAN